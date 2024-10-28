Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,973,000 after buying an additional 175,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,543,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

