Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $80.38 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
