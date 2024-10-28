DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $153.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.