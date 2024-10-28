Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.80) to GBX 1,170 ($15.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.31) to GBX 1,470 ($19.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.85).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,180.93 ($15.33) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 959 ($12.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.24, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($36,261.08). 34.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.