EastGroup Properties’ (EGP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $209.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.57.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $155.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

