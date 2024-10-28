Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

