Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,368 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.76.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

