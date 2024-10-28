Element Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

