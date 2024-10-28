Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $919.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

