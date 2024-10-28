Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.13 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

