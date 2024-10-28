Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 8,159,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,453,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Trading Up 26.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.58.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.