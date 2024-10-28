Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) versus Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Financial Comparison

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.62 billion 5.31 $1.17 billion $33.75 16.90 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 31.59 $99.86 million ($0.08) -77.13

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Energy Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 30.80% 13.85% 7.42% Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 9 1 2.85 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus target price of $619.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Energy Fuels on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.