EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
