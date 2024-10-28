EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

