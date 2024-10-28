Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Critical Contrast

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Esports Entertainment Group -260.75% N/A -192.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Esports Entertainment Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$2.05 million ($0.13) -0.22 Esports Entertainment Group $16.05 million 0.01 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Gamer Pakistan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gamer Pakistan and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

