Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $41.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

