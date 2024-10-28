Evercore ISI Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $21.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

