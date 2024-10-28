Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12,865.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,965 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

