Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

