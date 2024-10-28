Financial Survey: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Insulet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 21.11% 30.73% 9.10% InfuSystem 0.28% 0.70% 0.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.87 billion 8.74 $206.30 million $3.30 70.80 InfuSystem $125.79 million 1.11 $870,000.00 $0.01 653.65

This table compares Insulet and InfuSystem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insulet and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 11 0 2.79 InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $242.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. InfuSystem has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.08%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats InfuSystem on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.