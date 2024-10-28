First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 803,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.16. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $513.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

