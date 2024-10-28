First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

