Forbes Gemmell Sells 95,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$97,850.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

