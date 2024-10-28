Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

