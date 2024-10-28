Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,984,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

