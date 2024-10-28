Forsta AP Fonden Buys 43,800 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

