Forsta AP Fonden Buys 9,700 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 33.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

