Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $179.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

