Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $166.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

