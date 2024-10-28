Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.14 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

