Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 75,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

