Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,800 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

