Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 24,400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.55 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

