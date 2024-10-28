Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $262.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.