Forsta AP Fonden Sells 700 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 44,409.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

MANH stock opened at $275.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.77 and a 12 month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.