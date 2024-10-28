Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:FTV opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
