Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshpet stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $145.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.29 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

