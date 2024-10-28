FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BEI Issued By Raymond James

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.08 million.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

