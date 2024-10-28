FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exponent Lifted by William Blair

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exponent by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.7% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $11,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.