GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $323.00 at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.64. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $298.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

