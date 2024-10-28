GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $323.00 at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of GE Vernova
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.