Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

GEN stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

About Gen Digital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

