GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 180.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $754.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

