GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,292,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 150.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

FI stock opened at $199.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

