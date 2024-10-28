GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $407.93 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.17.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

