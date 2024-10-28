GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

