GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $5,148,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.8% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

