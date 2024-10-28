GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $363.55 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.55 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

