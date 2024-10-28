GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in State Street by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

