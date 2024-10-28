GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $102,604,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,062,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,011,000 after purchasing an additional 134,046 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.