GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

