GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 342.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cintas by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Cintas by 628.2% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $207.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.59. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

